9-time Hardcore Champion hints at WWE return after 1800+ days to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes might get a helping hand from a nine-time Hardcore Champion after he hinted that he would be interested in coming back to WWE after 1800-plus days at WrestleMania 40.

The star is none other than Cody’s elder brother and current AEW star, Dustin Rhodes. The elder Rhodes brother has been very active on social media and has been giving a lot of hints that he would be more than willing to come back to WWE to help his brother.

This latest action of his is yet another sign that he is willing to come back just in time to help Cody Rhodes take down the Rock and the Bloodline. He took to Twitter to like a message from a fan that told him to go help Cody as he needed help.

“Go help Cody next week we needs your help,” is what the message read.

Dustin Rhodes liked the tweet

If and when Dustin Rhodes takes up the offer to come back to WWE, it will be great to see how he will be able to stop The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Joey Janela says he will show up in WWE if Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes is a wanted man and it looks like Joey Janela wants a piece of him. Janela was a part of AEW from 2019 to 2022 and that was when Cody was also with the company.

He has now taken to Twitter to reveal that he has a clause in his AEW contract that allows him to cash in on whichever title Cody wins.

"I put a clause in my AEW contract that if Cody won a world championship in any promotion in the future I could cash in an opportunity for a championship shot. So if he wins I’ll be cashing it in and will beat him at WrestleMania 40. I’ll then merge the GCW and WWE Championship leading to losing them both to Jimmy Lloyd in a finger poke of doom scenario, ending this pathetic industry once and for all," Janela wrote.

It will be interesting to see if that does indeed hold weight and if it comes to fruition. It would be the first in WWE where something like that would have happened.