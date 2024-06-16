9-time tag team champions' WWE return teased after Clash at the Castle

A former Tag Team Champion has teased returning to WWE alongside his partner. He sent an interesting message on social media following Clash at the Castle 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The tag team in question is none other than The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy). Since Matt left AEW, there have been rumblings that he could show up in WWE. The rumors picked up steam after Jeff Hardy also left the Tony Khan-led company. Jeff parted ways with the promotion on June 14, 2024, after his contract had expired.

The Charismatic Enigma recently showed up in TNA Wrestling to help his brother against Moose. Lately, WWE and Total Nonstop Action have exchanged talents for special events, with Jordynne Grace facing Roxanne Perez at Battleground 2024.

On X/Twitter, Matt Hardy recently replied to a post about how The Hardy Boyz could show up in WWE now that they are working for TNA Wrestling. He posted a cryptic GIF of Batman, seemingly teasing the nine-time Tag Team Champions' arrival in the global juggernaut.

You can view The Broken One's tweet below.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy said The Hardy Boyz are not done

Matt Hardy is not afraid to make his feelings known if need be. It has been a while since The Hardy Boyz did anything of note, and their run in AEW arguably did them no favors. Jeff and Matt lost numerous significant matches during their final days in the Tony Khan-led company.

Amid widespread speculation about the duo's future, Matt Hardy recently took to Instagram to send a strong message and remind the world about The Hardy Boyz.

Matt wrote that the legendary tag team was not done yet and that there was more to come. He also posted a video alongside Jeff.

"It’s been a helluva run - And we’re not done yet!"

Given that Jeff has now left AEW, it should not come as a surprise if the tandem shows up in the Stamford-based promotion for one final run.