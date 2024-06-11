WWE legend says, "We're not done yet," teases the reunion of an iconic tag-team

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently teased a possible reunion with his brother, Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling. The duo has won numerous titles in major companies like WWE, TNA, ROH, and NJPW. Jeff and Matt's most recent run as a tag team was in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the duo failed to add the AEW World Tag Team Championship to their remarkable resume. Matt Hardy took to his Instagram account recently to post an edit of The Hardy Boyz. The veteran wrestler reflected on the tag team's run so far and added that they were ''not done yet!''

"It’s been a helluva run! And we’re not done yet!" he wrote.

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently provided an update on Jeff Hardy's current status with AEW

The Charismatic Enigma has been out of action since suffering a broken nose at the hands of Sammy Guevara in a No Disqualification Match on the February 14, 2024, episode of AEW Rampage.

Many have also slammed AEW and Tony Khan for the booking of Jeff Hardy. Matt Hardy, who departed from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, recently provided an update on his brother.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE star revealed that Jeff Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire in June.

“He’s [Jeff Hardy] been clear; he’s just sitting at home waiting on the call. Unlike me, he’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen; he just kind of waits on someone to call him. He is sitting at home, just waiting on that phone call, jumping on the trampoline up and down with the dumbbells. But yeah, he’s got till, like, mid-June, or so I think, and then his deal is up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not re-signing. Who knows?” Matt said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Matt Hardy recently appeared in TNA and brought back his Broken gimmick. It will be interesting to see if Jeff Hardy follows in his brother's footsteps and reunites the tag team in TNA.

