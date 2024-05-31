Matt Hardy finally confirms when Jeff Hardy's AEW contract ends

Former WWE and AEW star Matt Hardy recently opened up about the current contract status of his brother Jeff Hardy with AEW and when his contract will be up. Jeff has not been on TV for quite some time now.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut in 2022 to join his brother, Matt Hardy, for another tag team run. Later, Jeff also went on to have several singles matches before being out of action. The former WWE Champion was last seen on the February 4 taping of Rampage where he suffered an injury against Sammy Guevara.

Guevara accidentally landed his knee on the former world champion's face. Jeff has been out of action due to injury concerns since then. Nonetheless, Matt Hardy finally disclosed the current injury status of his brother.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast recently, Matt Hardy revealed that Jeff is absolutely fine and ready for his return, also disclosing the latter's AEW contract will be up in June this year.

“He’s been clear, he’s just sitting at home waiting on the call. Unlike me, he’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen he just kind of waits on someone to call him. He sitting at home, just waiting on that phone call, jumping on the trampoline up and down with the dumb bells. But yeah, he’s got till like mid-June or so I think and then his deal is up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not re-signing. Who knows?” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy will reunite on a big stage

It was recently announced that The Hardy Boyz will finally be seen on the same stage after a long time. Matt Hardy is set to join his brother, Jeff Hardy for a Live Q&A for the 90sWrestlingCon event this July in Atlantic City.

Although Matt and Jeff will be together for a talk show only, fans can hope to see them together in the ring soon as well. Only time will tell when it happens.

