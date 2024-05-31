Jeff and Matt Hardy’s reunion announced outside AEW

Matt Hardy left AEW a while back after his contract expired, but his brother, Jeff Hardy, is still with the company. Their reunion as The Hardy Boyz has now been announced.

Since leaving AEW in April, Matt has shown up in TNA. He made his surprise return at Rebellion and attacked TNA World Champion Moose in a move that shocked fans around the world. However, he is still a free agent and has not signed up with any company.

Matt has now taken to X/Twitter to announce that the two brothers are reuniting as The Hardys outside of AEW. They will be appearing at the 90s Wrestling Con in Atlantic City on July 13.

Trending

“Atlantic City.. The Hardys are coming!”

Expand Tweet

It will be great to see the iconic duo team up once again, albeit in a non-wrestling capacity. It will also be interesting to see if Jeff has anything to say about his AEW contract at the show.

Matt Hardy wants to retire in WWE

Matt Hardy has a connection with WWE that is hard to break. Despite working with different companies, he still has an affinity with his former workplace.

That was made evident in his interview with Denise Salcedo, where he revealed that he would love to retire in WWE and be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I've had some conversations with [Jeff Hardy] too like I haven't had super serious conversations with him but I feel like when it's all set and done, we'll end up probably retiring there. Probably doing a Hall of Fame. I mean that's our home. If it wasn't for WWE, we wouldn't be who we are right now. But yeah, It's pro Wrestling too, never say never. Anything can happen and that's one of the fun parts about what I'm doing right now. It's like my future isn't predictable. You never know exactly what's gonna happen and I like the idea that I can kind of pop up anywhere anytime," Matt Hardy said.

Matt and Jeff moving back to WWE for one last run would be great for everyone involved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback