Former AEW star confirms he'll retire in WWE; wants Hall of Fame induction

A former AEW star has confirmed that he will retire in the WWE. The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy.

The former United States Champion recently departed from AEW and is currently a free agent. Matt has mainly appeared in TNA and has reverted back to his Broken gimmick. However, his brother, Jeff Hardy, is still signed with AEW. The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in professional wrestling. The duo has held multiple Tag Titles all over the world and it seems like they may have their final run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Matt Hardy revealed that the Hardys will likely hang up their boots in the WWE and shared his desire of getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I've had some conversations with [Jeff Hardy] too like I haven't had super serious conversations with him but I feel like when it's all set and done, we'll end up probably retiring there. Probably doing a Hall of Fame. I mean that's our home. If it wasn't for WWE, we wouldn't be who we are right now. But yeah, It's pro Wrestling too, never say never. Anything can happen and that's one of the fun parts about what I'm doing right now. It's like my future isn't predictable. You never exactly what's gonna happen and I like the idea that I can kind of pop up anywhere anytime." [From 15:10 to 15:45]

Matt Hardy reveals an interesting story about Jeff Hardy's WWE debut match against Razor Ramon

Jeff Hardy made his WWE debut against Razor Ramon on the May 23, 1994, episode of Monday Night RAW. Hardy was presented as an enhancement talent during the bout and even suffered a knee injury at the hands of Razor Ramon.

In a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former AEW star revealed that Razor Ramon apologized to Jeff Hardy for injuring him.

"(Razor) went out there and like he beat the s*it out of (Jeff). He did the thing where he turned him upside down where he had him on his shoulder like a reverse power slam and took him and drove him into the turnbuckle. His knee hit the pole and it hurt Jeff's knee and he felt bad about it whenever he did it. He came back and he said, 'Look, I know I was rough with you. I'm sorry. I had a long day. I was very frustrated. I'm so sorry about that but thank you. You were great. You did a great job for me," Matt said.

Jeff Hardy is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. However, recent reports revealed that his contract was set to expire soon. It will be interesting to see if the veteran returns to the WWE.

