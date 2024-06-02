16-time WWE champion was apparently worried and texted Adam Copeland (fka Edge) after horrific AEW bump

A former WWE star recently disclosed his conversation with Adam Copeland who suffered a major injury at AEW Double or Nothing. The star is none other than Matt Hardy, who was won a combined 16 WWE championships, including the World Tag Team Championship 6 times with his brother, Jeff Hardy.

Adam Copeland retained his TNT Championship in a brutal Barbed Wire Cage match against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. The match was full of hard-hitting spots, one of which resulted in the unfortunate injury of The Rated-R Superstar. Copeland jumped off from the top of the cage onto Malakai Black who was placed on a table wrapped in barbed wire. Unfortunately, the awkward landing broke Copeland's tibia and led to AEW stripping him off the TNT Title.

Trending

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former AEW star revealed that he reached out to Adam Copeland after he announced his injury a couple of days ago.

"We texted a little bit about it, like I didn't even realize, like I know he did a video and released it on socials on Tuesday, if I'm not mistaken. I was actually flying back from Atlantic City and watching it. I was worried. I saw him limping at the end and I thought that was pretty rough. Those cages in AEW are pretty high and he jumped off, did the elbow and it looked like in the attempt to try and protect his opponent, he landed more on his legs... I texted him later on and let him know that, 'Hey dude, sorry you got hurt, that s*cks. Match was great and hope you're doing okay.' He had a very positive attitude going into it." [1:01-1:52]

Matt Hardy also spoke about Gangrel's appearance at AEW Double or Nothing

This past weekend at AEW Double or Nothing, Adam Copeland successfully defended his TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Cage Match against Malakai Black. During the match, Copeland was attacked by The House of Black as expected. However, the legendary Gangrel made a shocking appearance from under the ring and took out the faction, which allowed The Rated-R Superstar to retain the TNT Title.

Speaking on the same podcast, the former United States Champion reacted to Gangrel's appearance during the TNT Championship match. The veteran also spoke about WWE rejecting Copeland's idea to bring back Gangrel and pointed out how everyone still remembers the Attitude Era legend due to the popularity of The Brood.

"It was great that he [Gangrel] came in and he made a little comeback on the House of Black. It was very, very cool man, and I felt that coming, especially because Adam [Copeland] has talked about this in some of the interviews, about how he pitched to do this in the WWE and they were like 'Oh, nobody's gonna remember.' Bro, they're definitely gonna remember. The Brood was one of the coolest stables in the WWE, so they're definitely gonna remember. I'm very happy and glad that he got that moment." [0:16-0:45]

Adam Copeland is out with a broken tibia and will miss a notable amount of time from in-ring competition. It will be interesting to see when The Rated-R Superstar will be able to make his comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback