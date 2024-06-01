Adam Copeland (fka Edge) posts a heartfelt update about his daughter amidst AEW injury hiatus

Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE) recently posted a heartfelt update about his daughter. The injured star penned down a beautiful message for his baby girl on her eighth birthday.

Copeland is currently out of action for an indefinite time due to an injury he sustained at Double or Nothing. At the PPV, he successfully retained his TNT Championship against Malakai Black but broke his tibia while executing a high-risk cage dive maneuver during his match.

Adam Copeland's daughter Ruby turned 8 on May 31st, and on this special occasion, he drafted a heartwarming note for her. The WWE Hall of Famer poured his heart out, crafting the message.

"This little soul, well it’s not so little anymore. Today is my daughter Ruby’s 8th birthday. As most parents will nod in agreement, I wish I could freeze her in time. That’s the conundrum because then I’d be ripping her, and everyone she encounters, off. She has blossomed before my eyes and I could not be more proud of the human being she’s becoming. Sure, I’m biased, but wherever my RubuCop goes, she makes the room better. By being herself. Or dressing up in a @619iamlucha mask (signed by Uncle Oscar no less) to play Charles The Wrestler in her Shakespeare debut this year."

Copeland added:

"I don’t know if I’ve met someone so comfortable in their own skin. The conversations I have with her continue to make me realize what a powerful, but gentle energy she is, the light that shines from her makes me a very proud dad. I want to protect her, and as much as I will always stand behind her if she ever needs propped up or catch her when she stumbles, I have a feeling my hands will more than often stay at my sides. To 8 beautiful years. Keep showing me what’s really important(sometimes I need the reminder). Go get em Ru."

Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, wishes her daughter a happy birthday

Just like her husband, Adam Copeland, Beth Phoenix also went to her Instagram account to wish her daughter a very happy birthday. She wrote a long note expressing her feelings about her daughter turning 8 this year.

Adam and Beth have two daughters. Their first daughter, Lyric Rose Copeland, was born on December 12th, 2013. Their second daughter, Ruby Ever Copeland, was born on May 31st, 2016.

