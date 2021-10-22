WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are well-adored by fans. Both reached the top of their respective divisions, winning multiple accolades.

The former WWE Champion and Women's Champion married in October 2016 after dating for several years. The Rated-R Superstar is now performing in WWE after returning from his retirement in 2020. Beth Phoenix is a color commentator on NXT 2.0.

How many kids do Edge and Beth Phoenix have together? The couple has two children. Beth gave birth to their first child, Lyric Rose Copeland, in December 2013. She then gave birth to their second child, Ruby Ever Copeland, in May 2016.

Betty @TheBethPhoenix Savoring my last week at home with my two babies before my youngest officially goes to Kindergarten. I am not okay with this. I embody every mom cliche right now. 😭 Savoring my last week at home with my two babies before my youngest officially goes to Kindergarten. I am not okay with this. I embody every mom cliche right now. 😭 https://t.co/NhYEa3u9eQ

Edge and Beth Phoenix discussed their journey when The Glamazon was eight months pregnant with their second child:

"Beth has been, somehow, chasing around a two-year-and-four-month-old, taking care of four dogs, maintaining the household and getting a master’s degree in forensic psychology, all at the same time, while I go and act like a moron with my lifelong best friend. It’s a partnership — it has to be, in order to juggle everything. Fortunately, I’ve got a pillar, so I can go and do the show knowing that everything at home is A-OK. It’s been an interesting ride over the past few months," Edge said. (h/t WWE.com)

The couple is living a blessed life right now, and that is truly delightful.

Have Edge and Beth Phoenix competed in the ring with each other?

Edge and Beth Phoenix have never faced each other or tag-teamed together in a WWE ring. They have, just once, competed in the exact match. They both entered the men's Royal Rumble match in 2010 before they were together.

The couple's latest appearance on the same event was at Royal Rumble 2020. Edge made his in-ring return to WWE after nine years in the men's Royal Rumbler, while Beth entered the women's Royal Rumble match.

