9-Time WWE Champion Talks About His Relationship with Death Riders Member

A former WWE champion was involved with some members of the Death Riders. He has now commented on their relationship.

Bryan Danielson was involved with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. However, Mox and Claudio betrayed Danielson at All Out 2024. Initially, Wheeler Yuta was against this betrayal, and it even seemed like he was on Bryan's side. However, after the American Dragon lost to Mox at WrestleDream 2024, Wheeler Yuta also attacked him.

Bryan Danielson recently started working as a full-time commentator in AEW. This week on Dynamite, during commentary, Danielson addressed his relationship with Wheeler Yuta, stating that he thought they were close, but they weren't.

“I thought we had a pretty deep relationship and he ended up strangling me with a plastic bag”. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson Confirms He May Not Wrestle Again

Ever since Bryan Danielson lost the World Title at WrestleDream 2024, there has been a lot of speculation about his in-ring future. After he returned at All In: Texas to help Hangman Page defeat Jon Moxley for the World Title, fans speculated that he may make a return to the ring. However, the former WWE star has taken on the role of a commentator.

During a recent interview with The Kairouz Bros, the former WWE star was asked about fighting Jon Moxley or the Death Riders at the upcoming Australia event. The American Dragon replied that he's unsure if he will wrestle again, but he is interested in doing hammerlocks for 45 minutes.

"I don’t know. I’d really like to get out there and do some Hammerlocks. I’m not sure that’s what Australia wants to see: 45 minutes of Bryan Danielson doing Hammerlocks," said Danielson. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will step into the ring again.

