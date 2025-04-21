  • home icon
  "A bunch of WWE nerds are mad at me again!" - Top AEW star gets into heated argument

"A bunch of WWE nerds are mad at me again!" - Top AEW star gets into heated argument

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 21, 2025 19:45 GMT
AEW stage
This AEW star used to work for WWE (Image source: AEW's X/Twitter account and WWE.com)

A top AEW star got into a heated argument with fans online. This happened after WrestleMania 41.

As soon as Ricochet joined AEW, it didn't take long for the fans to turn on him. However, the former WWE star played into this hate and eventually became a heel on TV. As a villain, The One and Only has become one of the most entertaining acts in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He also plays into his role as a heel online.

Recently, fans dug up an old tweet where the former WWE star claimed that he could do anything that IYO SKY did in the ring, but IYO couldn't do everything he did in the ring. After SKY retained the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41, fans dug up this old post.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been replying to fans regarding this, and recently, he took to social media again to say that WWE fans are mad at him again.

"Oh no! A bunch of WWE nerds are mad at me again! 😱"

Check out his post here:

AEW star Ricochet hit back at WWE and Nick Khan for recent comments

All Elite Wrestling and WWE have not hesitated to take shots at one another over the years. Recently, Nick Khan referred to the Jacksonville-based promotion as the other wrestling promotional company.

The WWE President said that many AEW talents will leave once their contracts expire. While he didn't acknowledge Tony Khan, he said he had a lot of respect for Tony's father. Ricochet immediately took to social media to fire some shots at his previous employer. He even called them losers.

"Read or listen to the rest of the post. They constantly mention Tony's dad, like some big joke about AEW during their biggest week of the year. They are losers."
Ricochet reacts to Nick Khan&#039;s comment (Image source: X.com)
Ricochet reacts to Nick Khan's comment (Image source: X.com)

All Elite Wrestling is currently building towards Double or Nothing, which is set to take place on May 25. It will be interesting to see who Ricochet will face at the pay-per-view next month.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
