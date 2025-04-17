Major AEW star strongly hits back at Nick Khan and WWE: "They are losers"

WWE and AEW are archrivals. While both promotions are thriving, WWE has been around for several decades and has more fans worldwide. The company's chief content officer is the legendary Triple H, and its president is Nick Khan.

The Bill Simmons Podcast recently featured Nick Khan. Although Nick has hardly acknowledged All Elite Wrestling in the past, in this interview, he indirectly said several things about WWE's rival promotion. Interestingly, most of the things he said about the Tony Khan-led company didn't sit well with its fanbase.

The WWE personality referred to AEW as the other wrestling promotional company. Furthermore, Nick said that World Wrestling Entertainment was going to sign many names from the Jacksonville-based company once their contracts ended. He even credited All Elite Wrestling's success to Tony's father, Shahid Khan.

Nick Khan's comments angered thousands on X, including AEW star Ricochet. The 36-year-old, who was once signed to WWE, strongly hit back at Nick. He called World Wrestling Entertainment 'losers' and said that it took him only one stint with the company to realize how terrible it was.

Ricochet reacts to Nick's comments [Image source: X]

Nick Khan refused to credit Tony Khan for AEW's success

Tony Khan, The Elite, and Cody Rhodes founded All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He is the company's chief executive officer, executive producer, president, general manager, and head of creative. Tony's role in the organization's success is massive. However, in the abovementioned interview, Nick Khan credited the promotion's success to the 42-year-old's father.

"In terms of the other wrestling promotional company, they have a lot of talented wrestlers and we're happy about that. When, contractually, they are available to talk to and have conversations with, assume a number of them will come over. Nothing but respect to the father who finances it and owns the Jaguars and all those other things," said Nick Khan. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Tony Khan's father, Shahid Khan, is the owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the EPL's Fulham F.C.

