Ricochet sends explicit message to WWE President Nick Khan

Nick Khan is a popular figure within the WWE Universe these days. The longtime wrestling fan was hired as WWE CEO during a unique chapter for the company, and alongside Triple H, he seems to be delivering in a major way. Wrestlers and their fans can be difficult or outspoken at times, and Khan is seeing that tonight with a familiar face that left WWE last year: Ricochet.

Ad

Wrestling's Resident Superhero informed WWE of his decision to leave shortly before his contract expired. Ricochet joined Tony Khan seven weeks later, inking a multi-year AEW contract that has allowed him to return to NJPW. The two-time World Champion is currently chasing All Elite gold. Another key industry player who's extremely busy right now is Nick Khan. The WWE President has been instrumental in many groundbreaking moves from the Endeavor era, and his rare media interviews are causing a stir during WrestleMania 41 Week.

Ad

Trending

The One & Only still has no faith in WWE officials. After Khan's comments on AEW went viral today, many fans and insiders chimed in. Ricochet took to X to respond to comments made by the WWE President, particularly the jab at Tony Khan, and the line about AEW talents coming to WWE when their deals are up.

"Oh man, these guys f*****g suck. [face with rolling eyes]," Ricochet wrote in the screenshot below.

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

You can see Ricochet's uncensored tweet here.

Screenshot of Ricochet's comment on X (Photo Credit: Ricochet on X)

Ricochet's last match for WWE came during the June 14 edition of Speed, taped exactly one week prior. The four-minute match saw Andrade end Ricochet's inaugural WWE Speed Championship reign at 42 days.

Ad

Triple H has major praise for Nick Khan

Nick Khan is the current WWE President, but the former CEO once worked as an usher. The successful executive can be seen in WWE's new Becoming a Spectacle documentary on Peacock, which looks back at WrestleMania 9.

Triple H took to X to share a clip of Nick in the documentary, with comments from Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Khan himself, among others.

Ad

"Never one to ask for or seek the spotlight, Nick Khan has gone from WrestleMania 9 usher to WWE President and TKO Board Member. Amazing footage of Nick working his way through @unlv in our latest documentary - WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle - airing on @peacock. Proud of my longtime friend and business partner. Big things ahead. #WrestleMania 41 … Las Vegas here we come,' Triple H wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Khan is also a longtime friend of The Rock. The TKO Board member and his sister, Nahnatchka Khan, spent some time with The Final Boss when they were much younger. Khan, who works as a writer/producer, worked on NBC's Young Rock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More