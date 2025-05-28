  • home icon
  "A certain Pepsi man would never," "Malakai Black would have pulled a Hogan" - Fans react after major AEW backstage revelation after DON 2025

"A certain Pepsi man would never," "Malakai Black would have pulled a Hogan" - Fans react after major AEW backstage revelation after DON 2025

By Sujay
Modified May 28, 2025 02:59 GMT
Malakai Black was once a part of AEW. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Malakai Black was once a part of AEW. (Image credits: wwe.com)

A major revelation was made regarding the main event at AEW Double or Nothing, and the fans have reacted in the only way they know how. This just goes to show how the fans think of certain stars.

At Double or Nothing, Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page faced off in the main event in the final of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. To everyone’s surprise, Hangman Adam Page came out on top and thereby earned a shot at Jon Moxley’s World Championship.

Fightful Select reported that neither of the stars knew who would end up winning, with Will Ospreay vouching for Hangman to win, while Hangman was vouching for The Aerial Assassin to win. The report also suggested that Jon Moxley wanted Hangman to win.

To this, fans on social media reacted in the only way they knew. One fan took a shot at CM Punk, saying he would never be that sporting. Others claimed that Malakai Black wouldn’t have done the same in the situation either.

Fan reactions.
Fan reactions.

Will Ospreay sends a message to Hangman Adam Page after AEW Double or Nothing

Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page have been at war for the past few weeks. Both stars cut very emotional promos and promised to put on a great match, and they certainly delivered.

Page went on to win the match and will now take on Moxley for his AEW World Championship. Despite the loss, The Aerial Assassin broke his silence after the match and sent a great message to Page. Posting a picture of the two of them shaking hands, Ospreay wrote:

“Get the belt back cowboy.”

That will be seen as a galvanizing message, and Page would want nothing more than to prove Ospreay right and defeat Jon Moxley to win back the AEW World Championship.

Edited by Neda Ali
