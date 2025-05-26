Will Ospreay finally breaks silence after heartbreaking loss at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Will Ospreay hoped to leave AEW Double or Nothing 2025 with a huge win. However, things did not work in his favor, and he suffered a crushing defeat. Following the loss, Ospreay has now broken his silence.

The Aerial Assassin battled 'Hangman' Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and the main event of AEW Double or Nothing.

Ospreay and Page delivered one of the greatest showdowns in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following multiple near-falls, hard-hitting moves, and insane spots, The Hangman connected with the final Buckshot Lariat on Will Ospreay to secure the pinfall.

Adam Page was visibly emotional after his victory at Double or Nothing. Will Ospreay took the entire night to reflect on his loss and took to his X account to send out a special message for the AEW Original.

"Get the belt back cowboy," he wrote.

Adam Page broke down in tears after defeating Will Ospreay at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Winning the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double or Nothing was a major achievement for the Anxious Millennial Cowboy. He had been absent from the main event scene for the last two years. Now, he has earned a shot at the AEW World Title at All In: Texas.

Moreover, Page broke down in tears during his appearance in the post-show media conference. He claimed that it meant the world to him and that he is ready to ascend back to the top of All Elite Wrestling.

"Well, this means so much to me. These past two years have been so difficult and recently MJF said to me that he thought deep down I was afraid that I would never win the world championship again and he's right. I've been afraid that I would never hold the world championship again or even come close and this is as close as I've been in three years now and this means the world to me." [0:18 - 1:08]

'Hangman' Adam Page is now set to battle Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas, in an attempt to win back the World Championship for the first time in almost three years.

