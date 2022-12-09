"A Dollar Store Miz gets Dollar Store numbers" - Twitter slams AEW and Tony Khan for abysmal drop in Dynamite ratings

The viewership ratings for last night's episode of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. After the promotion lost more viewers this week, the wrestling world is not in high spirits. Fans slammed Tony Khan and his booking for poor ratings.
This week's episode kicked off with the Dynamite Battle Royal, followed by a promo segment between MJF and Ricky Starks. The show also saw William Regal bid farewell from the promotion and ended with The Acclaimed retaining their tag titles against FTR.
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported via Twitter the Dynamite ratings.
"AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm): 840,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.29," Brandon Thurston tweeted.
The wrestling world was unhappy with the report and blamed the All Elite President Tony Khan's booking decisions for the downfall of viewers.
Check out the reactions below:
Fans also believed that MJF, as the champion, was not pulling in the viewers.
Fans on Twitter feel that the company is suffering in the absence of CM Punk and that the Straight Edge Superstar should return to save the company.
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that there was a server issue with the Spectrum network that had affected over 30 million people. The loyal fan base of the promotion was convinced that the reason for the low ratings was the technical issue.
Some defended the show, claiming that this was overall a good show, and ridiculed AEW's competition.
Released WWE star Trent Seven made his AEW debut
Last night, following AEW Dynamite, the tapings for Rampage also took place. During the show, former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven made a shocking debut for the promotion.
During Dynamite, it was announced that Kip Sabian would handpick an opponent for Orange Cassidy on the upcoming Rampage episode. That opponent was revealed to be the former WWE Superstar.
Tune into TNT this Friday to witness Seven take on Orange Cassidy.
