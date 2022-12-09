"A Dollar Store Miz gets Dollar Store numbers" - Twitter slams AEW and Tony Khan for abysmal drop in Dynamite ratings

The viewership ratings for last night's episode of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. After the promotion lost more viewers this week, the wrestling world is not in high spirits. Fans slammed Tony Khan and his booking for poor ratings.

This week's episode kicked off with the Dynamite Battle Royal, followed by a promo segment between MJF and Ricky Starks. The show also saw William Regal bid farewell from the promotion and ended with The Acclaimed retaining their tag titles against FTR.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported via Twitter the Dynamite ratings.

"AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm): 840,000 viewers P18-49 rating: 0.29," Brandon Thurston tweeted.

The wrestling world was unhappy with the report and blamed the All Elite President Tony Khan's booking decisions for the downfall of viewers.

Check out the reactions below:

Tahlia Ford @tahliaishere

MJF’s reign is off to a dreadful start. Tony Khan deserves most of the blame for ruining all of MJF’s momentum with scattershot, nonsensical booking. @BrandonThurston LOL. That’s what happens when they push a third-rate Dwayne Johnson impersonator (Ricky Starks) as a World Championship contender.MJF’s reign is off to a dreadful start. Tony Khan deserves most of the blame for ruining all of MJF’s momentum with scattershot, nonsensical booking. @BrandonThurston LOL. That’s what happens when they push a third-rate Dwayne Johnson impersonator (Ricky Starks) as a World Championship contender.MJF’s reign is off to a dreadful start. Tony Khan deserves most of the blame for ruining all of MJF’s momentum with scattershot, nonsensical booking.

Josh @jetsfan24x7 @BrandonThurston @TeamThirstTrap @DennisUltima @jackwramsey @erikjohnsen6 @conglomo ABANDON SHIP. TONY NEEDS A NEW BOOKER. MAYBE MJF ISNT READY? MAYBE THE JAS IS MAKING PEOPLE TURN THE CHANNEL. MAYBE FTR MAKES PEOPLE FIND THE REMOTE @BrandonThurston @TeamThirstTrap @DennisUltima @jackwramsey @erikjohnsen6 @conglomo ABANDON SHIP. TONY NEEDS A NEW BOOKER. MAYBE MJF ISNT READY? MAYBE THE JAS IS MAKING PEOPLE TURN THE CHANNEL. MAYBE FTR MAKES PEOPLE FIND THE REMOTE

Fans also believed that MJF, as the champion, was not pulling in the viewers.

Smackethdown Layer @SmackdownLayer



Cormack_9 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @CormackJK9



Reality.. 4 weeks in a row of drawing under 900k viewers. @BrandonThurston “I’m a generational talent” - MJFReality.. 4 weeks in a row of drawing under 900k viewers. @BrandonThurston “I’m a generational talent” - MJFReality.. 4 weeks in a row of drawing under 900k viewers. https://t.co/vEK5CSYBze

Fans on Twitter feel that the company is suffering in the absence of CM Punk and that the Straight Edge Superstar should return to save the company.

David Earl Williams III @dewforpolitics @BrandonThurston AEW still low in the ratings. This is what happens when you don’t have CM Punk @BrandonThurston AEW still low in the ratings. This is what happens when you don’t have CM Punk

Fadi Marjieh @Fadi316

it seems like i’m not alone.

once I saw what AEW could be with Punk in it, i didnt wanna take a step back.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that there was a server issue with the Spectrum network that had affected over 30 million people. The loyal fan base of the promotion was convinced that the reason for the low ratings was the technical issue.

Juan Zarate @djdjjdcy @BrandonThurston Worth noting Spectrum cable had difficulties in about 30 million homes. This likely caused a low number for this week. @BrandonThurston Worth noting Spectrum cable had difficulties in about 30 million homes. This likely caused a low number for this week.

Tre-v @Deathmetallad @BrandonThurston Not bad considering everyone's feed went out. I guess the diehards just watched the static. 🤣 @BrandonThurston Not bad considering everyone's feed went out. I guess the diehards just watched the static. 🤣

Jared Searcy @Searcy306 @BrandonThurston I wonder if the first quarter or two were impacted much by that weird technical issue that lasted a while. At least the demo went up. @BrandonThurston I wonder if the first quarter or two were impacted much by that weird technical issue that lasted a while. At least the demo went up.

Some defended the show, claiming that this was overall a good show, and ridiculed AEW's competition.

Dav @davboro123 @BrandonThurston Was a great show, ratings will improve again If they stay consistent with the quality. @BrandonThurston Was a great show, ratings will improve again If they stay consistent with the quality.

Rikihōezan™️ @MayorOfSexyTown @Searcy306 @BrandonThurston Probably to a degree but #3 on the night ain’t too shabby. @Searcy306 @BrandonThurston Probably to a degree but #3 on the night ain’t too shabby.

Rikihōezan™️ @MayorOfSexyTown @Searcy306 @BrandonThurston There’s a feeling of consistency to Dynamite the last two weeks that has been missing before the PPV, so let’s hope they keep that going. @Searcy306 @BrandonThurston There’s a feeling of consistency to Dynamite the last two weeks that has been missing before the PPV, so let’s hope they keep that going.

6ix$ide @6ixDot_ @BigGooberB @davemeltzerWON Literally a better show than Raw and NXT ... HHH probably going to book SD boring too lol. @BigGooberB @davemeltzerWON Literally a better show than Raw and NXT ... HHH probably going to book SD boring too lol.

The Spots & Drops @TheSpotsDrops @BrandonThurston Damn.. AND THEY STILL BETTER then WWE.. Tony is following WWE in there footsteps into Irrelevancy.. AEW do better cmon @BrandonThurston Damn.. AND THEY STILL BETTER then WWE.. Tony is following WWE in there footsteps into Irrelevancy.. AEW do better cmon

Released WWE star Trent Seven made his AEW debut

Last night, following AEW Dynamite, the tapings for Rampage also took place. During the show, former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven made a shocking debut for the promotion.

During Dynamite, it was announced that Kip Sabian would handpick an opponent for Orange Cassidy on the upcoming Rampage episode. That opponent was revealed to be the former WWE Superstar.

Tune into TNT this Friday to witness Seven take on Orange Cassidy.

What is your reaction to the fall in ratings for Dynamite? Let us know in the comment section below.

