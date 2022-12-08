Create

"One of the finest promo battles this year" - Twitter stunned as AEW star savagely roasts MJF on Dynamite

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 08, 2022 07:47 AM IST
MJF will defend his world title at Winter Is Coming
Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to MJF being roasted by Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite this week.

The Wednesday Night Show started with Starks winning the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. Shortly afterward, he was confronted by the AEW World Champion.

This led to a 10-minute back-and-forth promo battle between the two men. Starks took numerous digs at his future opponent and questioned his efficiency as the champ. At the end of the segment, Maxwell hit Starks with a low blow and tried to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Instead, he ate a spear from Ricky.

Taking to Twitter, fans erupted with reactions, with some even calling it the promo of the year. Check out some responses to Ricky Starks and MJF's promo battle below:

MJF and Ricky Starks. Holy smokes.One of the finest promo battles this year. Simple as that. https://t.co/XTlcYaXtX2
@DrainBamager Look at that young AEW talent shining bright! Love to see it. Ricky is the perfect counter to MJF.
Ricky Starks just sonned MJF on live TV bruh. He was on his HEAD #AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/J93lPtLtvz
Ricky Starks just out-promo’d MJF tonight.An absolutely incredible segment. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/bdsBsLsnEH
@WrestleOps Ricky Starks is him
@WrestleOps I mean . . . It really doesn't take much to do. @The_MJF is good, but it's not like he's a god
@WrestleOps Not very often Max gets out promoed
Ricky Starks just beat MJF on the microphone. https://t.co/w7zFcdYhR6
@ibeastIess This feud better not end after Winter is Coming, that was amazing
A lot of people would've gotten eaten alive with no good comeback after that MJF promo. Not Ricky Starks. Refused to let it happen.
@TrevorDame I feel like no one has ever verbally bested MJF like that on the mic. Not even Punk.
@TrevorDame Because Ricky is on his level. This just confirmed it.

MJF won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear by dethroning Jon Moxley with some help from William Regal. Meanwhile, Starks won the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament as he defeated Ethan Page in the finals.

The two men will collide on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, with The Salt of the Earth defending his world championship for the first time. This will also be Starks' first opportunity to officially win a title in AEW, as the FTW Championship was never registered as an official title.

Do you think Ricky Starks should get his moment and win the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
