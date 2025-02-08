"A dream come true" - AEW's Mercedes Mone details memorable commercial shoot with Roman Reigns

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently recalled a memorable commercial shoot with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The CEO is the current TBS Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In 2020, Mercedes Mone was signed to WWE as Sasha Banks. She was a top female star in the promotion and was once featured in a Super Bowl advertisement for Pizza Hut with another top star, Roman Reigns. The commercial was shot just days before the grand NFL event in 2020.

In the recent edition of her MoneMag newsletter, Mercedes Mone recalled the Pizza Hut commercial with Roman Reigns in 2020. The CEO spoke about the transition to her character with the help of the make-up team. She called it a dream come true after seeing herself in a Super Bowl commercial.

Trending

"I remember getting that call—literally two days before the big game! I was in the middle of filming The Mandalorian, and I had to scramble to get a half day off. Let me tell you, the makeup team was working at lightning speed to remove my Koska Reeves wig so I could dash to the set in LA and slip into my Sasha Banks wig. When I finally arrived, it was game time. Roman [Reigns] and I got our scripts and I was just buzzing with excitement. And then came the moment that made it all worth it—seeing myself in that Super Bowl commercial! It was a dream come true! The thrill of watching it air during one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Absolutely mind-blowing! This experience reminded me of the magic that happens when passion meets opportunity. I’m beyond grateful for the chance to be part of something so special,” she wrote.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone signed with AEW last year

In 2022, Mercedes Mone and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of WWE due to a creative dispute. Mone would go on to have a successful run in Japan after which she appeared on AEW Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024.

Mercedes Mone debuted at AEW Double or Nothing and captured the TBS Championship in her very first match. The CEO has remained at the top since, having memorable clashes against names like Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, and others.

We will have to wait and see which star will finally overcome Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback