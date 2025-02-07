Mercedes Mone reacts to Tony Khan's major new AEW signing: "A presence that commands attention"

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has praised a recent AEW signing announced by Tony Khan. Megan Bayne made a surprising appearance during the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet on Dynamite a few weeks back.

The new AEW signing also had a singles squash match against Hyena Hera on a recent episode of Collision. Following her win, Tony Khan officially announced that Megan had signed with the promotion with an All Elite graphic.

Although Bayne has wrestled multiple matches for Tony Khan's promotion in the past, she is now an official member of the company's women's division. Mercedes Mone, the current TBS Champion, expressed her thoughts on the situation.

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, The CEO described Megan as a rising superstar:

"Megan Bayne has officially signed with AEW, and let me tell you, this powerhouse is nothing short of spectacular! With a presence that commands attention and a look that screams superstar, she truly is a goddess from above. The moment I laid eyes on her, I knew we were witnessing the rise of a star!"

Mercedes also shared thoughts on Bayne's first win after signing on Collision:

"But it's not just her stunning appearance that has me buzzing—it's her presence she commands when she performs in the ring. Her first win? Just the beginning of what promises to be an incredible journey!" [H/T Mone Mag]

Mercedes Mone has been announced for a big return outside of AEW

Mercedes Mone has been officially announced for a return to the independent wrestling scene for the first time since 2012.

The House of Glory wrestling promotion announced that The CEO will make her HOG debut on March 15 this year.

Moreover, Mercedes currently carries four title belts, including the TBS Title, NJPW Strong Women's Title, RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and Queen of Southside Championship. Only time will tell if Mone can capture more titles in the indies.

