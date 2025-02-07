Former WWE star prepares for huge in-ring return after nearly 13 years

A former WWE Superstar and champion currently signed with AEW is set to return to competing in the independents for the first time in over a decade. The talent in question, Mercedes Mone, is one of the top female performers in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Before she became The CEO, Mone broke out as a star through her stint in WWE, where she signed in 2012 and went on to have an era-defining career. Due to industry practices at the time, talent signed with the Stamford-based company were generally not allowed to wrestle in the indies, which also applied to the former Sasha Banks until the fourth WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion walked out of the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2022.

Mone is now signed with AEW, allowing her to compete for titles in other promotions that have partnerships with All Elite Wrestling. The Boss held the IWGP Women's Title in Stardom in 2023 and is currently the AEW TBS Champion, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.

As she continues her dominant AEW run, Mercedes is finally set to return to the independent scene for the first time since she inked her World Wrestling Entertainment contract over a decade ago. The official X/Twitter account of House of Glory Wrestling has announced Mone for their upcoming show on March 15, which will air from New York City.

Mone seemingly wrestled her last independent match to date on August 18, 2012, losing to Ivy Fit at a Connecticut Wrestling Entertainment event.

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone has a new rival in AEW

Despite being a champion across several companies, Mercedes Mone does not yet officially have an opponent for AEW's Australian debut next week at Grand Slam 2025. To the ex-WWE star's dismay, the incredibly entertaining up-and-comer Harley Cameron has been pestering her for a while for an opportunity to face her on her home soil.

After picking up a win over Taya Valkyrie on Collision last week, Cameron announced on AEW Dynamite this week that she, along with her Mercedes puppet, will host a concert this coming Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Mone will decide to give the budding star the chance to vie for any of her titles at Grand Slam Australia.

