Why did Sasha Banks leave WWE?

Sasha Banks and Naomi made headlines last year after walking out of WWE prior to their main event match on Monday Night RAW in May. Various reports have since circulated about the reasons for their walkout, with some reports even mentioning other superstars.

Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship after they walked out of the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW last year. The match was scheduled to be a six-pack challenge, with the winner receiving a title opportunity against Bianca Belair. However, the match was later changed to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

WWE then later released a statement saying that the former WWE tag team walked into the office of former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and placed their titles on his desk before they walked out.

Meanwhile, other reports stated that Naomi and Sasha Banks left WWE due to creative differences, especially with the direction of the women's tag team titles and bookings as champions.

However, one of the most recent reports suggested that Sasha Banks left WWE because of her salary. It was reported that she didn't return to the Stamford-based promotion because she asked for a high price to renew her contract, with the numbers discussed being the same as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Sasha Banks debuts at a major Japanese wrestling event with a new name and look

The former WWE star's possible appearance at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event this January 4 was already reported a few months ago. Still, her return to the wrestling world was anticipated.

After KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane in WWE) defended her IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano, the two women showed respect before Mercedes Mone debuted and didn't waste time attacking the Japanese champion. The returning wrestler even announced her next appearance after the attack.

“I am here in New Japan and Stardom to make some more. Allow me to introduce myself: I’m the standard, the conversation, the blueprint and the CEO of this women’s division. So KAIRI-san, enjoy your IWGP Women’s Championship while you can. Because at Battle of the Valley in San Jose (February 18), I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b—tch."

However, it remains to be seen whether Sasha Banks will ever return to WWE. For now, it looks like she will venture into a different path in pro wrestling than Mercedes Mone.

