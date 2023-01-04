What is the meaning of Sasha Banks' NJPW name Mercedes Mone?

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) made her thrilling NJPW debut at the recent Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, where she confronted one of the promotion's top stars. However, the former superstar's name is not the only thing that has changed about her.

One of the matches that were featured in NJPW's highly anticipated January 4, 2023 event is between KAIRI (aka Kairi Sana in WWE) and Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women's Championship. The former was able to retain the title, but she wasn't able to celebrate for long as a familiar face made her anticipated debut in Japan.

Accompanied by a new theme song, gear, and look, Mercedes walked out and acted as if she was congratulating the champion. However, she later attacked the Japanese star and revealed that their recent face-off wouldn't be their only encounter moving forward.

Mercedes Mone is inspired by the former Sasha Banks' real name, Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado. From her recent showcase in New Japan, Mone (Moné) may also be from the word "money", which fits her new CEO nickname. Still, another term for the name, according to The Bump, is aristocratic and noble, which evokes notions of importance and success.

Interestingly, her new name is one of the terms the former RAW Women's Champion has recently trademarked. The other names she has filed for a trademark for are Mone' Banks, Mone' Talks, Bank Mone', and Statement Maker.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) issues her first challenge during her debut at New Japan Pro Wrestling

Sasha and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in May last year. Although both haven't been inside the wrestling ring for a while, it looks like Sasha Banks' popularity hasn't died down.

After attacking KAIRI after her title defence at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mercedes Mone made sure fans no longer referred to her as Sasha Banks and introduced herself as The CEO. She later shared that at the Battle of the Valley in San Jose in February, she's challenging for the IWGP Women's Championship.

“I am here in New Japan and Stardom to make some more. Allow me to introduce myself: I’m the standard, the conversation, the blueprint and the CEO of this women’s division. So KAIRI-san, enjoy your IWGP Women’s Championship while you can. Because at Battle of the Valley in San Jose (February 18), I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b—tch." [H/T Forbes]

