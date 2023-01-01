Sasha Banks files an interesting trademark ahead of highly speculated AEW debut following WWE exit

Multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks has seemingly filed for several new trademarks, with speculation of her joining AEW now at a fever pitch.

The Boss has had an illustrious career in WWE. She signed with the company back in 2012 and was one of the quickest to reach stardom. She has held NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women's Titles on multiple occasions and is also a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She is also the third women's Grand Slam Champion.

Her final reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion was alongside Naomi. Sasha Banks and her tag partner reportedly had a rift over creative direction and walked out of the company. Since then, neither star has been seen in the promotion.

On December 27, The Legit Boss filed for several new trademarks via her company Soulnado Inc, including a potential new name. Thus seemingly confirming her exit from WWE.

The Trademarks are as follows (via WrestlingNews.Co).

"Mone' Banks, Mercedes Mone', Mone' Talks, Bank Mone', Statement Maker."

riana @banksalorian sasha banks really gave it her all when it came to wrestling and she didn’t need to be in the main title picture to prove that. sasha banks really gave it her all when it came to wrestling and she didn’t need to be in the main title picture to prove that. https://t.co/jHJn5GFDfI

The trademarks were filed for jewelry, stickers, action figures, collectible trading cards, coffee mugs, drinking glasses, and water bottles. It also includes all clothing accessories such as bandanas, hats, shirts, trousers, and leggings. The trademarks are also for all entertainment purposes.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Indianapolis Colts this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Sasha Banks is set to make her debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling

It was announced last month that The Legit Boss will be heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to be part of Night One of Wrestle Kingdom on January 4.

Sasha Banks will be present at the Tokyo Dome, but the capacity of her appearance has not been disclosed. The same night, Kenny Omega will battle Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

Night Two of the event will take place on January 11. AEW star Saraya is scheduled to compete against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in a tag team match. Her partner has been kept a secret.

Fans have speculated that it could be Banks teaming up with the former WWE Superstar to make her All Elite Wrestling debut.

Do you think Sasha Banks will make a move to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes