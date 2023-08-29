A fan-favorite AEW name is "an angel backstage," says veteran star Saraya

While AEW may be having some issues backstage over the last few months, some stars are apparently doing their best to spread positivity behind the scenes.

Owing to her experience in the pro-wrestling business, Saraya has been a veteran in the locker room ever since her arrival. As such, she has worked and conversed with several names backstage. One such name is Skye Blue, who has been getting increasingly more prominent on screen in the recent weeks.

Speaking to TVInsider, Saraya opened up about the fan favorite star:

"If I were starting out like that I would be sh*tting bricks. I remember talking to Skye. I think she was having a singles match against Ruby [Soho]. I said to her focus on selling facials. Rather than focusing on the moves, I told her it's about the story you're telling. She is just so sweet. She is an angel backstage. Everyone loves her. She is back there gluing gems on everyone's wrestling gear. She helps make wrestling gear. She is just helpful to everybody. So it felt nice to give back to her a little bit. She is killing it." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Saraya teased a match against a former WWE champion in AEW

After winning the AEW Women's world champion, Saraya is looking forward to a number of title defenses down the line. A name that has cropped up in the list is Mercedes Mone, the former WWE Superstar.

Speaking on the media scrum following All In, Saraya stated:

"That’s right, bring her on. I saw her and thought, ‘Okay, she’s going to be watching, great.’ We already have history. I wanted to win the championship in front of her [Mercedes], honestly. I know if she were to ever come in, she’s going to try and get this. I say, absolutely, bring her on. Mercedes, if you’re watching this, we can’t wait for you to finally join us," Saraya said. [H/T - Fightful]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Anti-Diva in AEW.

