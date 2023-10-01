"A new era in AEW will begin" - Tony Khan's final comments before WrestleDream hint at a massive surprise

AEW President Tony Khan has been very positive after the success of All In and All Out pay-per-view events. He recently made some comments about a new era emerging in All Elite Wrestling at tonight's WrestleDream PPV, possibly hinting at a major surprise.

Tony Khan is no stranger to surprising fans, whether it's an announcement about a new show or the signing of a top talent. According to recent reports, the massive surprise could be the arrival of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, whose contract with WWE reportedly expired earlier today.

Speaking with FanNation, Tony Khan paid his respect to Antonio Inoki, who passed away last year on October 1st, while also addressing WrestleDream.

When Antonio Inoki passed away, the wrestling world lost a king,” said Khan. “Mr. Inoki built a legacy and created a kingdom that has touched us all. In doing so, he inspired so many of us to dream up our our visions for what pro wrestling can be."

TK continued:

“I’m one of the countless dreamers that Mr. Inoki influenced in his remarkable lifetime. Since he passed away exactly one year ago today, I’ve worked to create an event for fans around the world to celebrate his creations - and the fighting spirit that he will forever embody. Tonight in Seattle, we’ll proudly honor Mr. Inoki,” said Khan. The greatest champions and rivalries in the sport will take center stage, and a new era in AEW will begin at WrestleDream.” H/T:[FanNation]

AEW star Adam Cole compares Tony Khan to Triple H

The current ROH World Tag Team Champion, Adam Cole recently talked about his boss Tony Khan, and compared him to his former boss, Triple H.

Adam Cole was signed to WWE from 2017 to 2021, where he worked under the leadership of Triple H on the NXT brand.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW star Adam Cole gave his thoughts on Triple H and Tony Khan:

“They are both so passionate about pro wrestling. Both eat, sleep, and breathe this industry — in a lot of ways. Obviously, there are differences, in the sense of Triple H being an in-ring talent for a very, very long time — working alongside the likes of Vince McMahon. So, creatively, there are some differences — but it’s actually unbelievable how similar the two are.” [H/T:WrestlingHeadlines]

