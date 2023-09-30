5-time WWE World Champion was "blown away" by Tony Khan's comments about him

A former five-time WWE Champion recently talked about his relationship with AEW president Tony Khan and stated that he was shocked by his comments about him.

The name in question is none other than Bryan Danielson, who is currently signed to AEW. The former WWE star has a great relationship with Tony Khan and also helps out backstage in the creative, mainly on AEW Collision.

Speaking to PWInsider this week, Danielson talked about Tony Khan's comments:

"I was a little bit blown away because I was like, 'Oh, I'm just kind of hanging out.' I mean, I love doing my thing and I help people and all that kind of stuff. And Tony and I would have good conversations or whatever, but I wasn't really that helpful."

Bryan continued:

"Heaven forbid, something does happen to Tony, there's nobody else who even understands a fraction of how AEW works the way that Tony does, right? It was really interesting and a little bit jarring for me when he said it but also that makes you feel respected, that makes you feel good about yourself when your boss thinks that about you."

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson states he will end his career on his own terms in AEW

The American Dragon Bryan Danielson was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2016 after suffering multiple concussions. However, Danielson has stated that he won't let injuries get in the way again, as he plans to end his career on his own terms in AEW.

Speaking in an interview on The Stranger, the former WWE Champion talked about his last year as a full-time performer.

"Mostly, I want to have fun," Danielson said. "I don't want anything to be kind of just by the numbers. When you put a finite limit on what you're doing, what you're saying is, ‘I only have X amount of these left.’ I do not want to take any of them for granted... I didn't know that my last match would be my last match... I missed the excitement of going out there, and you don't know what the crowds gonna be like, you don't know how they're gonna react. There's a certain excitement, and during this whole last year, I don't want to miss out on any of that. I want to enjoy all of it." [H/T: TheStranger]

