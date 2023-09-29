Bryan Danielson recalls being "forced to retire before," says he won't let it happen again in AEW

The American Dragon Bryan Danielson was forced to step away from in-ring competition after suffering injuries and multiple concussions. However, Danielson has stated that he won't let that happen again and will end his career on his terms in All Elite Wrestling.

Bryan Danielson recently announced that he will be stepping away from a full-time schedule once his daughter turns seven. She is currently six years old, which means that these next 12 months are the last of Danielson's full-time as a performer.

Speaking in an interview on "The Stranger," The American Dragon talked about ending his career on his terms:

“Mostly, I want to have fun,” Danielson said. “I don't want anything to be kind of just by the numbers. When you put a finite limit on what you're doing, what you're saying is, ‘I only have X amount of these left.’ I do not want to take any of them for granted... I didn't know that my last match would be my last match... I missed the excitement of going out there, and you don't know what the crowds gonna be like, you don't know how they're gonna react. There's a certain excitement, and during this whole last year, I don't want to miss out on any of that. I want to enjoy all of it.” H/T:[TheStranger]

Bryan Danielson praises AEW World Champion MJF

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson recently gave his thoughts on AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman and heavily praised him.

Bryan and MJF have clashed before in All Elite Wrestling. The Devil successfully retained his AEW World Championship in an hour-long Iron Man match against Danielson at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view back in May.

Speaking with "New York Post," The American Dragon recalled facing MJF and praised the AEW World Champion:

“Max doesn’t wilt,” Danielson said. “OK, you want to get intense, he’ll get intense with you. Despite his persona and all that kind of stuff, he has some pretty impressive athletic credentials, so he’s not someone who backs away from pain or anything like that. He loves wrestling, and he wants to go out there and put out the best show possible.” [H/T:NewYorkPost]

