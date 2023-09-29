Bryan Danielson believes wrestling in famous wrestling tournament would be 'irresponsible' of him

AEW star Bryan Danielson has come to terms with the fact that competing in one of wrestling's most prestigious tournaments might not be the best idea for him at this stage in his career.

The tournament in question New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax, their annual round-robin tournament that is often regarded as the toughest and most grueling in all of wrestling. It is the sheer challenge of the tournament that makes it so appealing to the American Dragon, who has wanted to compete in it for many years.

However, during his recent appearance on "Getting Over," Bryan Danielson admitted that the amount of injuries he's sustained over the years has led him to believe that competing in the G1 might be less of a dream and more of a delusion these days.

"I don't know. Sometimes, I have delusions of doing the G1. I think that's what they are. I think they're delusions in the sense of, that's something I've wanted to do forever and ever and ever. I've never been able to do it. 'This year would be the year to do it,' except, is it? By the time the next G1 rolls around, I'll be 43, and with how many injuries?... that's a big part of why I want to step away from full-time wrestling too. To do this, I love doing this, but it's not worth the expense of my health later on in life. I've already had enough injuries as it is." [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Danielson went on to say that doing a run in the G1 would most likely be irresponsible at this stage in his career, and that it would impact his long-term goals which are being there for his family.

"Right now, I feel like the injuries that I've had are manageable in the sense of long-term. I'm constantly doing stuff for my neck so that my neck isn't bad when I'm 70. The concussion stuff, I do my best, but all of us, we're just hoping for the best. We don't know. There is no concrete science on it. I think now, doing a G1, might be a little irresponsible of me, in comparison to what my overall long-term goals are, which is being there for my kids and there for my family." [H/T: Fightful]

Bryan Danielson will be in action this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream

While he might want to step away from wrestling on a full-time basis in the near future, that doesn't mean Bryan Danielson is stepping away immediately. In fact, he's done the opposite of stepping away in recent weeks, as his feud with Ricky Starks has seen him wrestle in both a Strap Match and a Texas Death Match.

But this Sunday, he will have a different challenge to deal with, a challenge he's conquered once before, but has only grown more difficult over the years. This Sunday, Bryan Danielson will finally get the chance to face NJPW World Television Champion, Zack Sabre Jr., at AEW WrestleDream.

Expand Tweet

The two men, who are both considered to be the best technical wrestlers in the world, had been booked to face each other at the inaugural Forbidden Door event in June 2022. However, due to a concussion sustained in the first-ever Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, Danielson had to pull out of the bout.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will beat Zack Sabre Jr.? Let us know in the comments section below!