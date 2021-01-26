New stipulation added to Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite this week

FTR and Tully Blanchard certainly love to bend the rules to win their matches in AEW. Well, it looks like the company will attempt to put a stop to that this Wednesday night on Dynamite when Dax Harwood goes one on one with Jungle Boy of Jurassic Express.

During the match, both Blanchard and Cash Wheeler will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside to guarantee that none of the three men will be able to get involved in the matchup.

However, that does leave one problem as Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express will be left unattended to swing things in Jungle Boy's favor.

Regardless of the outcome, if this match is given time, it could easily steal the show on a very stacked edition of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night on TNT.

AEW Dynamite is a loaded show this Wednesday night

Beyond the singles match between FTR and Jurassic Express members, there is plenty to be excited about on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

The show is absolutely stacked from top to bottom with high profile matches and segments. As of this writing, here is everything else currently scheduled for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night on TNT...

Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq

Jon Moxley speaks on his match at Beach Break

TNT Champion, Darby Allin, and Sting will address their Street Fight with Team Taz at Revolution

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. goes one on one with Shanna

Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler's brother)

Chris Jericho and MJF in tag team action against The Varsity Blondes

Lance Archer will go to war with Eddie Kingston

The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers will face The Dark Order in 8-Man Tag Team action

