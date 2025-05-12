"A piece of my heart" - Mariah May seemingly bids farewell to major promotion

Mariah May has seemingly hinted at heading towards the next chapter of her career. She recently looked at the past and has mentioned how this will always be a part of her.

At 26 years old, The Glamour already has an interesting list of accolades. In her time with Stardom and AEW, she has had a run as one-half of the Goddesses of Stardom Champions with Mina Shirakawa and a brief reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, she looked back at her time with Stardom and mentioned how this would always be a part of her. This comes at an interesting time as she has been linked to a move with WWE. Should she sign with them, the chances of her returning to the Japanese promotion, even for just a match, are slim, as they are partnered with AEW.

"A piece of my heart will always be with Stardom," Mariah wrote.

Mariah May has hinted at a reunion with her former tag team partner

Mariah May and her best friend Mina Shirakawa have had a turbulent partnership as of late. They were close until Mariah's heel turn, which came at the expense of Toni Storm. The two began a brief feud in November last year, as The Glamour also attempted to backstab Shirakawa.

Fast forward to today, and it seems like she wants to reunite with her former tag team partner. Mina is set to join AEW and has relocated to the United States. Her debut after officially becoming All-Elite is reportedly imminent.

A few days ago, the 37-year-old revealed she was already departing from Japan to pursue the next chapter of her career. Mariah May is one of those looking forward to this, as she mentioned that she was waiting for her arrival. She hinted at the two of them joining forces once more.

"I’m waiting for you. Us against the world, Mina," she wrote.

This will only end up becoming a reality should Mariah re-sign with AEW. If this ends up happening, Rose Gold could reunite, and the two could be a force to be reckoned with in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

