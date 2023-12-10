"A Star and a future World Champion"- AEW name praises WWE's Tiffany Stratton

A former WWE Superstar, currently signed with AEW, recently spoke highly of Tiffany Straton. The AEW name in question is CJ Perry (Fka Lana).

Tiffany Stratton signed with WWE in 2021 and is currently working on the developmental brand NXT as a heel. The 24-year-old won the NXT Women's World Title in May 2023 and held it for 107 days before losing it to Becky Lynch.

Stratton attempted to regain the title at the NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event but was unsuccessful. Despite losing twice to The Man, Stratton proved her mettle in the ring, and both her outings with Lynch were well-received by the fans and critics.

AEW's CJ Perry recently took to social media and praised the NXT Star, calling her future world champion.

At NXT Deadline 2023, Tiffany Stratton participated in the Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the number one contender for the WWE NXT Women's Title. : Blair Davenport won the match by defeating Stratton, Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend.

When CJ Perry (Lana) revealed the reason Vince McMahon kept her off WWE TV

CJ Perry debuted on WWE's main roster as Miro's (FKA Rusev) manager. However, she turned on the Bulgarian Brute by siding with Dolph Ziggler on WWE's programming. During the same period, she got engaged to Miro in real life, due to which the Stamford-based company had to cut short her rivalry with Miro.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho in 2021, CJ Perry detailed the incident and why she was kept off WWE programming for several months.

"I didn’t even put up a picture, I just sent it to my friends. And then I guess someone leaked it. I never, ever put it up. TMZ got a hold of it. Basically TMZ said we were engaged and so the story got cut and we got blamed for it. Personally, I got blamed. It’s insane," CJ Perry said.

The Ravishing Russian added that she had to take the blame for the incident and promised Vince McMahon that it would not happen again.

"I got in trouble for that. I wasn’t on television for three months. And I was on television straight for two years. I was made to feel it was all my fault. I had to take the blame. And for years I thought maybe it was my fault. For years. And then we did the Bobby Lashley story and I had given Vince my word that I would not take a picture with someone I am feuding with, or send it to anyone. If I take it it’s not leaving my phone. And I gave him my word that I’m not going to do that anymore. So my word is all that I have," Perry asaid. [H/T: No DQ]

