"A trip to the unemployment line" - Fans convinced AEW star is trying to get himself fired after recent posts

The wrestling universe believes that a popular AEW star is trying to get himself fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star in question is the current AEW Trios World Champion Max Caster.

The 34-year-old star has been very active on the internet, replying to fans' tweets while creating controversies. By doing so, The Acclaimed member draws a lot of attention to himself, but wrestling fans do not like his method.

A Twitter account called "Humble Wrestling" recently asked fans what Caster was trying to accomplish on Twitter. Many feel that the star is trying to get cheap heat, and his actions may lead to Tony Khan firing him from the promotion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Caster takes a massive shot at the AEW locker room

Max Caster is the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside his The Acclaimed buddy Anthony Bowens and legendary wrestler Billy Gunn. The champs had allied themselves with Bullet Clud Gold for a brief period, but Jay White and his stablemates turned on them a few weeks ago.

Following the ending of their alliance, which was called "Bang Bang Scissor Gang," Max took a dig at Jay White and claimed that he had no aura. In addition, he stated that he has more aura than 95% of the wrestlers on the AEW roster.

"I got more aura than 95% of the roster," Max tweeted

When a fan asked who Max thinks is in the 5% margin, he replied by saying:

"Me, Sammy, Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Shibata, Pac, Okada... all at the top level," Max wrote.

Max was last seen on Revolution: Zero Hour on March 3. He and the other members of the Bang Bang Scissors Gang (Anthony Bowens, Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White) defeated the team of Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack, and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Did you like the Band Bang Scissors Gang? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion