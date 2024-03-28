Max Caster calls himself better than current WWE RAW Superstar

AEW talent Max Caster shared the view that he is better than a current WWE RAW Superstar. The individual in question is Akira Tozawa.

Platinum Max Caster is a member of The Acclaimed, along with Anthony Bowens. They hold the AEW World Trios Championship with the legendary Billy Gunn. The self-proclaimed best wrestler alive has made a name for himself through his controversial performances and statements.

The 34-year-old star has been actively engaging with fans on social media recently. A user on X/Twitter presumably tried to critique Caster and his recent remarks about himself by contrasting him to WWE superstar Akira Tozawa. The former 24/7 Champion has been one of the most entertaining comic performers in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Max Caster, despite acknowledging Tozawa's in-ring greatness, claimed to be better than the The Stamina Monster.

"He is great, but yes I'm better!" wrote Caster on X.

Akira Tozawa was recently seen teaming with Otis in an unsuccessful effort against NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on the March 26, 2024 episode of NXT.

Max Caster claims to have dirt on former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson made headlines when he joined AEW in 2021. The American Dragon has emerged as a mainstay in the Jacksonville-based promotion, aiding in creative as well as serving as a member of the disciplinary committee.

Through his involvement with said committee, Danielson played a role in the firing of CM Punk in 2023 after multiple instances of backstage violence. Max Caster recently found himself in conflict with a user who cited The American Dragon as his favorite wrestler.

When a fan warned the former AEW World Tag Team Champion that he could be fined for his comments by Danielson, Caster came back with a surprising response, claiming he had "dirt" on the Washington native.

"I have too much dirt on him to get fined," Caster wrote on X.

It remains to be seen how the rivalry between The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold pans out in AEW.

