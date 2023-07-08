A ''very jealous'' former WWE Champion vows to ''make better history'' than AEW star

A former WWE star has pledged to forge a better legacy than AEW star Willow Nightingale.

The woman in question is none other than Athena, who has expressed some sentiments rooted in jealousy towards her fellow wrestler.

Once a beloved babyface, The Fallen Goddess has donned a ruthless villain persona and currently holds the ROH Women's World title. Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale secured the biggest win of her career against Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), thereby bagging the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

The 29-year-old has been on a roll with splendid outings in AEW and in Japan this year. Both Athena and Nightingale last collided at ''ROH on Honor Club'' earlier in March, where the former successfully defended her title in a highly-appreciated contest.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Athena lauded ''The Babe With Power'' and expressed a desire to wrestle in Japan.

"On some level, I’m a teeny bit jealous. Willow has accomplished a lot. I’ve always wanted to go and wrestle for Stardom. I’ve wanted to go to Japan. That’s what I was known as on the Independents before I got signed to WWE, The American Joshi. It’s always been a dream of mine to wrestle in Japan," said Athena.

Citing healthy competition with Willow, the former NXT Women's Champion further weighed in on cementing her legacy in Japan.

"The fact that I get to wrestle so many of these phenomenal athletes coming from Japan to America is amazing because when I ship them back in broken pieces, it only says, ‘we don’t want to bring Athena over here, so we’re going to bring Willow.’ All jokes aside, I am very jealous of the opportunities that Willow has gotten because I’ve been so adamant about trying to get to Japan and trying to compete on that level. I’m not taking away from Willow’s accomplishments. Yes, she has made history, but I’m going to make better history," she added. (H/T: Fightful)

Athena was recently spotted with a popular WWE Superstar

The former Ember Moon's impressive six-year stint with WWE came to an abrupt end in November 2021. Reverting to her old name, the 16-year veteran sparkled on the independent scene until AEW acquired her services in May last year.

During her time in the global juggernaut, the Texas native feuded with several top names in NXT and the main roster. Although she won the admiration of fans for her exceptional in-ring work, a World title run eluded her.

She was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and the indie veteran Veda Scott. Both Athena and Bliss were on-screen rivals in the Stamford-based promotion, having competed on several occasions.

Athena and Willow Nightingale will be locking horns again on Collision this week in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

