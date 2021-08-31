"A watershed moment" - Former SmackDown Executive says AEW is close to becoming WWE's competition following CM Punk's debut 

WCW veteran Eric Bischoff has shared his thoughts on AEW's momentum in recent times, stating that the promotion is close to being a "legitimate competition" for WWE.

Speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Bischoff said AEW has ample momentum on its side thanks to all the latest developments, most notably Punk's debut. He added that people in Tony Khan's promotion need to keep working in the same way to become a legitimate threat to WWE's monopoly in the wrestling business.

“I think it already has been [a watershed moment for AEW],” Bischoff mentioned. “No doubt about it. AEW has the momentum in their corner and if they keep doing what they’re doing, I think AEW is well on its way to being legitimate competition for WWE."

Eric Bischoff further said that WWE's foothold over international markets puts them in a stronger position than AEW.

However, he added that Tony Khan's promotion has a very high buzz domestically and could soon close the gap in the overseas markets with their distribution deals.

"American programming is still a very viable thing around the world and because WWE for such a long time has represented the United States and the sport really or the product, they got a big jump on AEW when it comes to international distribution and touring and all the things that go with their television footprint. AEW has a long way to go before they can close that international distribution gap but that’s just a matter of time. The interesting thing about where AEW is at now, because domestically here the buzz is so high that AEW is going to be able to close that gap in terms of its international distribution," said Eric Bischoff. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Eric Bischoff had major praise for CM Punk's AEW debut

Not too long ago, Eric Bischoff heaped praise on CM Punk's AEW debut and stated the latter's game-changing arrival had generated a level of buzz for the pro wrestling industry he hadn't seen in years.

Furthermore, Bischoff explained how Punk joining AEW could help WWE in the long term.

Listen in on the production crew during CM Punk’s AEW debut at Rampage. pic.twitter.com/TtTpqdLXXz — Bonafide Mark  (@TheBonafideMark) August 24, 2021

The former RAW General Manager stated that WWE had been complacent for quite some time now. He felt CM Punk's debut for AEW could force Vince McMahon's company to step up its game.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's assessment of AEW's current market position? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry