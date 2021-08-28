Former RAW GM reveals how CM Punk's AEW debut could be good for WWE 

Eric Bischoff recently revealed how CM Punk joining AEW could motivate WWE to improve their product.

The hype surrounding CM Punk's AEW arrival hasn't yet subsided, with many still actively talking about the game-changing debut of the former WWE star. Bischoff is the latest to share his take on the same.

Listen in on the production crew during CM Punk’s AEW debut at Rampage. pic.twitter.com/TtTpqdLXXz — Bonafide Mark  (@TheBonafideMark) August 24, 2021

Speaking on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff stated that even though he has never met Punk before, he's aware of how talented the former WWE Champion is. The WCW legend added that he's happy that there's so much buzz and chatter about the wrestling business after a very long time:

"I'm excited as hell for AEW. I don't know CM Punk, I have never really met him or talked to him, but he's clearly a great talent. I'm just happy that there is this much buzz about wrestling again. It's been a long time since there has been an across-the-board buzz about the industry in general. So, I'm just really, really happy for AEW in particular, Tony Khan, and wrestling fans," said Eric Bischoff

Furthermore, Bischoff explained how CM Punk's debut could force WWE to step up their game. He stated that Vince McMahon's promotion needed this kind of pressure, as they had been complacent since WCW went out of business:

"And I'm actually kinda happy for WWE because they needed a kick in the a**. Something has to change there, and sometimes the pressure is the kind of motivation that works best. So let's hope this is the beginning of a reemergence, if you will, of what we experienced during the Monday Night Wars. It's not exactly the same thing, but at this point, seeing the kind of buzz on Friday, it may well be on the way, and I hope that's the case," said Eric Bischoff

FOX was reportedly unhappy with WWE for letting CM Punk go to AEW

FOX Network, home to SmackDown since 2019, has reportedly voiced its displeasure over WWE not offering a big contract to CM Punk to stop him from joining AEW. Though it's understandable why FOX is unhappy with the turn of events, there's little chance Punk would have returned to WWE.

“WHERE OH WHERE ARE MY WWE ICE CREAM BARS?!?!”



- CM Punk to Vince McMahon in 2011.



One decade later, we got the ice cream bars. Thank you @TonyKhan @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/yspwktIgYu — TWC - #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) August 22, 2021

The Straight Edge Superstar has left no stone unturned in taking shots at Vince McMahon's company during his first two appearances for AEW. Punk went as far as to claim that he would have never returned to the company that killed his passion for the business in the first place.

Do you think WWE would improve its product after taking note of the reaction to CM Punk's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Vedant Jain