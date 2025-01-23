"A Wyatt family member now?" "Morphing into Danielson" - Fans flabbergasted by AEW star's look

Cope and PAC headlined this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The WWE Hall of Famer won the match after a thrilling battle. Before the main event, Jon Moxley addressed Cope vs. PAC in a backstage segment. The Purveyor of Violence belittled The Rated-R Superstar. Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta were standing beside him during the segment.

The segment gained a ton of attention from fans on social media, not because of Moxley's threats to Cope, but because of Wheeler Yuta's unruly hair and wild beard look. Fans were quick to comment on his distinct new appearance on different social platforms.

On Instagram, several users made fun of Yuta's new look on a reel shared by AEW. One of them asked if the 28-year-old was now a Wyatt Family member. The legendary WWE faction was led by the late Bray Wyatt.

Fans react to Wheeler Yuta's look on social media. [Image via AEW's IG]

Meanwhile, some fans on X (Twitter) jokingly claimed that Wheeler Yuta's turning into Bryan Danielson 2.0.

"He's turning into Danielson, guys... details... details," a person commented.

''It's Wheeler; useless!'' another fan wrote.

A fan was accidentally hit on the head on AEW Dynamite

As mentioned above, Cope took on PAC on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. After he grabbed the victory, The Rated-R Superstar was attacked by The Death Riders. The heels swarmed the ring and ambushed him. Cope's stablemates, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, couldn't do anything because they were taped to their chairs backstage.

Jay White tried to help but couldn't do much and fell victim to The One True King's and his faction's wrath. When the stars were brawling at ringside, one of the wrestlers accidentally hit a fan sitting in the crowd section on the head. The fan later shared a clip of the incident on Instagram.

The end of this week's Dynamite saw Jon Moxley and The Death Riders stand tall. It will be interesting to see if Cope hits back at the heels in the coming weeks.

