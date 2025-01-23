AEW fan accidentally hit in the head during Death Riders segment on Dynamite

  • home icon
Modified Jan 23, 2025 10:53 GMT
Screenshots from this week
Screenshots from this week's episode of Dynamite [Source: AEW's YouTube Channel]

This week one of Jon Moxley's Death Riders' members, PAC, was in action on AEW's flagship show Dynamite. He headlined the show against Cope in a singles match.

The AEW World Trios Champion and The Rated R Superstar brawled against each other in the main event of Dynamite, which saw the latter pick up a victory over the former.

The Death Riders then appeared on the big screen, where they kidnapped and tortured the Rock N Roll Express as FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) were taped up to chairs.

After that, they made their way to the ring and assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer. Switchblade Jay White came to the rescue but couldn't help because the heels took him down too.

Amidst the chaotic end to the Wednesday Night Dynamite show, a fan sitting in the crowd section accidentally got hit on the head by one of the wrestlers while they were brawling at ringside. The fan posted a video of the segment on his Instagram account.

"I need to get home and look at the actual footage 💀," wrote the fan along with the video.

Check out the fan's video below.

Jeff Jarrett called out Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Earlier this year, wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett revealed that he had signed his last wrestling contract with Tony Khan's promotion, which will last one year. He also expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion for the first and last time before he rode off into the sunset.

This week on Dynamite, he called out The One True King for a confrontation, but Moxley's Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli attacked him from behind.

The Swiss Cyborg informed Double J that he'd have to go through him to get to The Purveyor of Violence. The two stars are now set to collide against each other next week.

