Absent AEW name sends a message to former WWE Superstar Cora Jade: “Tell me when and where"

A currently absent AEW star answered the recently released WWE star, Cora Jade, in their social media interaction. The star has not been on TV for quite some time now.
Absent AEW star Deonna Purrazzo has a message for Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black). After a decent run on the developmental brand NXT since 2021, Cora Jade was unfortunately released by the WWE earlier in May 2025. Following her release, Cora apparently called out the All Elite women's star, Deonna, for a match.
Deonna Purazzo has not been on AEW television since her last match on an episode of Dynamite in February, where she was defeated by Harley Cameron. Amid her absence, The Virtuosa has been making appearances on the independent wrestling scene and Ring of Honor as well. Fans want to see her back on AEW television.
Meanwhile, Cora Jade took to X (fka Twitter) to express her desire to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, stating the following:
"I wanna wrestle @DeonnaPurrazzo."
The Virtuosa took notice of the challenge made by Elayna Black and answered it by asking for the time and place for their potential match.
"Tell me when and where 👀"
Moreover, Cora Jade has recently been released, and once she hits free agency, fans could expect her to be in the ring with Deonna Purrazzo, whether it's in AEW or on the independent scene.
WWE Hall of Famer called out Cora Jade for her reaction after release
Recently, after she was announced to be released from WWE, Cora Jade accused the top management of body shaming her. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was not pleased with Cora's conduct.
Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff advised Cora Jade to remain professional despite the release.
"So just be a f***ing pro. Quit your whining and your b****ing and your childish reactions because of stupid things that other ignorant people who have never been in the industry say because their opinions don't really f***ing matter."
Moreover, only time will tell when fans will see Cora Jade amid her free agency following her WWE release.