Absent AEW star drops a huge CM Punk and AJ Lee reference

A current AEW star has just referenced CM Punk and AJ Lee. This star has been absent from TV for a while.

Danhausen is one of the most beloved stars on the AEW roster. He gets a huge pop everywhere he shows up due to his fun and entertaining antics. He was also a regular feature on AEW programming for a while. However, he has not competed in an AEW ring since 2023. Meanwhile, he has been engaging in some fun online banter with CM Punk. The two of them have an entertaining and playful rivalry going on outside their respective promotions.

Hence, after AJ Lee and CM Punk teamed up at Wrestlepalooza, Danhausen took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of WWE's power couple.

CM Punk gives his honest opinion on working with people he doesn't like

CM Punk is known for being a straight shooter. He always speaks his mind, and this doesn't always sit well with others. Therefore, there are a lot of people who may have a problem with him, but he has to trust these people to work with them.

Speaking on ESPN's Pardon My Take, Punk reflected on working with people he doesn't like and who don't like him. He said the business is built on trust, and if anyone tries to double-cross him, they will be in trouble.

“If you’re a true professional, you don’t have to even remotely like the guy you work with. The business is built on trust. If somebody is going to try and double-cross me, that’s a whole different problem, but I work with professionals who aren’t going to do that because I think they do realize if they do that, there’s going to be some sort of a problem. I’m not going out to dinner with these guys. Some of them don’t like me. Some of them I don’t care for. That’s the magic, and the line we get to weave in and out,” Punk said. [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

It's great to see that Punk and AJ Lee are together in the WWE again.

