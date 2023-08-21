Absent AEW star finally breaks silence after recent kidnappings on Collision

An AEW star who hasn't been seen in quite some time has finally broken his silence following a shocking turn of events on the most recent episode of Collision, where two roster members were kidnapped in Mexico.

The star in question is Rush, who, after not being seen since the final episode of Rampage before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, formulated a plot with Jose The Assistant to breathe new life into La Faccion Ingobrenable.

This led to Dralistico and Preston Vance being kidnapped after enjoying some drinks in Mexico, which Rush has finally opened up about in a recent post on his Twitter page.

"Now they will know what I have been talking about and What is needed in LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE!!! #AEWCollision #AEW #AEWDynamite #LFI," tweeted @rushtoroblanco.

Rush recently put pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract with All Elite Wrestling, but he has been active during his time away from the company as he has competed at the two most recent TripleMania events for the AAA promotion in Mexico.

CM Punk would love to have Rush on AEW Collision

El Toro Blanco found himself getting a lot of love from the All Elite Wrestling fanbase during his contract negotiation period from both fans and wrestlers alike, with the 'Real' World Champion CM Punk counting himself as one of those fans.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Punk talked about how the Collision roster is trying to put something special together each week and listed off everyone he feels is putting in the effort to make the Saturday night show a success.

Punk stated that Rush would be part of the roster before stating that the former ROH World Champion is 'f**king awesome' and that he can't wait for him to be on TV. With Andrade El Idolo already on Collision and LFI regrouping in Mexico, it will be just a matter of time before El Toro Blanco is back on TV.

