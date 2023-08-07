Absent AEW star reacts to Toni Storm throwing a backstage tantrum after title loss on Collision

An absent member of AEW's women's division has reacted after Toni Storm had a meltdown on the latest episode of Collision.

Toni Storm had been riding high with The Outcasts as AEW Women's World Champion, but her reign came crashing down around her in the main event of last week's Dynamite 200. Hikaru Shida defeated the Australian star to become a two-time All Elite Women's World Champion.

While many fans are ecstatic that Shida – who carried the title throughout the Pandemic Era – gets to finally hold the belt high in front of those who supported her, Toni Storm is falling apart without the title around her waist.

Storm appeared utterly unhinged in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on the latest episode of Collision, and absent AEW star Rebel seems to be loving it. Britt Baker's former partner reacted to the interview on Twitter, expressing her glee.

Rebel was a mainstay in Britt Baker's circle throughout the latter's time as a heel on Dynamite in 2021 but has been absent since Baker and Jamie Hayter turned babyface. Check out why Tony Khan pulled her from television here.

Hikaru Shida sent a message to all her fans after beating Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida finally managed to dethrone Toni Storm and reclaim the top prize in AEW's women's division last week on Dynamite. The two main-evented the momentous 200th episode of the weekly flagship show, and fans exploded when the Japanese star finally claimed her due.

Shida took to Twitter shortly afterward to celebrate with her fans, who have been advocating for her to have a run as champion again after her hard work throughout the Pandemic Era.

"I did it!! You all did it!! We did it together because I couldn’t do this without you guys! Thank you so much, I heard you this time," tweeted Shida.

Beneath this, she added something for her Japanese fans to relish the moment:

"The AEW Women's [World] Champion is back! I was the champion without an audience due to the Corona crisis, but I was able to take the belt in front of the audience in the main event of the 200th anniversary [200th episode of Dynamite] broadcast. It was a dream moment."

Hikaru Shida has her work cut out for her moving forward, as Storm and The Outcasts will likely come after her with everything they have. But Hikaru Shida has shown that she's resilient if nothing else.

Do you think it was the right time for Storm to lose her title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here