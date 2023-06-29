Absent AEW star returns during Rampage tapings (Spoiler)

This article contains spoilers for the upcoming June 30th edition of AEW Rampage.

On this week's tapings of Rampage, Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) made his return to AEW programming after two months of absence.

The Canadian wrestler has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. Although the ex-WWE star has featured in some thrilling matches and storylines so far, he is yet to be involved in a formidable singles feud in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Making his comeback after six months, Spears made his first televised appearance this year on the April 15 edition of Rampage against Jungle Boy. ''The Chairman'' was last seen on the April 29 episode of Rampage, teaming up with Ricky Starks to take on Bullet Club Gold in a losing effort. Even though he was missing from TV, the 42-year-old has been performing at the AEW house shows.

As advertised on Dynamite, Shawn Spears was scheduled to take on The Blade on Rampage this week. As far as the spoiler goes, the 21-year veteran got the better of his opponent in his home province of Ontario, Canada.

Nuke 🐝 @notnuke_ Raion @Raion74_ I think Bullet Club Gold is getting a new member tonight I think Bullet Club Gold is getting a new member tonight 👀 https://t.co/NugA7xoHVO Shawn Spears is underrated and I will love if he joins BC Gold. Unfortunately idk if everyone will feel the way I do. twitter.com/Raion74_/statu… Shawn Spears is underrated and I will love if he joins BC Gold. Unfortunately idk if everyone will feel the way I do. twitter.com/Raion74_/statu…

Shawn Spears wants to wrestle top AEW names before hanging his boots

Shawn Spears has been around the wrestling circuit for over two decades now. The ''Perfect 10'' has delivered some splendid performances during his 4-year AEW run so far, both in heel and babyface gimmicks.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the 42-year-old voiced his desire to face top names such as MJF and Jay White before bidding adieu to pro-wrestling.

"I want to go out and have banger matches, I wanna wrestle Jay White, I wanna wrestle FTR, I wanna wrestle Wardlow, I wanna wrestle Max, I wanna wrestle these guys because I’m winding down. My time is coming to an end. I wanna have banger matches before I’m done, get it out of my system, and ride off into the sunset," said Spears.

Many believe that Shawn Spears is far from unleashing his true potential and deserves a push. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has up his sleeves for the fan-favorite star in the coming weeks.

