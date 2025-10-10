Absent AEW star's huge first time ever match announced

An absent AEW star is set to compete in a big-time clash against a former WWE star at an upcoming event in the independent circuit.Danhausen is set to face former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart. The AEW star has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since the end of 2023. He was away from the company programming for all of 2024, and it seems like Tony Khan has no major plans for him. However, he has been regularly competing in the independent scene for some time.Taking to X, Game Changer Wrestling announced that Danhausen will compete against Shotzi in a first-time-ever match at Massacre In Maine on November 8 next month. This showdown is likely to headline the event. Other than that, the company has announced several stars like Maki Itoh, Matt Tremont, and several others for the show.Moreover, Blackheart is not the only former WWE star Danhausen will wrestle in November. On GCW's You Wouldn't Understand event, the 35-year-old star will face Priscilla Kelly in another first-time-ever match. The event will take place on November 7 in Hartford, CT. AEW's Danhausen was recently spotted with WWE star BayleyDanhausen has been a fan-favorite wrestler for a long time. As much as fans love him, he has grown in massive popularity among fellow wrestlers as well. Recently, the AEW star was spotted with the former WWE Women's Champion Bayley at a recently independent wrestling show.A few days ago, The Role Model attended a show by Big Time Wrestling, which featured Danhausen. Taking to an Instagram story, the WWE star shared a picture with the fan-favorite following the show.That picture garnered a lot of attention from the fanbases. Besides, the independent wrestling event also featured several All Elite Wrestling stars, including QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs.