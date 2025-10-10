  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Absent AEW star's huge first time ever match announced

Absent AEW star's huge first time ever match announced

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 14:33 GMT
AEW
AEW star will compete in a first-time-ever match [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

An absent AEW star is set to compete in a big-time clash against a former WWE star at an upcoming event in the independent circuit.

Ad

Danhausen is set to face former WWE star Shotzi Blackheart. The AEW star has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since the end of 2023. He was away from the company programming for all of 2024, and it seems like Tony Khan has no major plans for him. However, he has been regularly competing in the independent scene for some time.

Taking to X, Game Changer Wrestling announced that Danhausen will compete against Shotzi in a first-time-ever match at Massacre In Maine on November 8 next month. This showdown is likely to headline the event. Other than that, the company has announced several stars like Maki Itoh, Matt Tremont, and several others for the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Moreover, Blackheart is not the only former WWE star Danhausen will wrestle in November. On GCW's You Wouldn't Understand event, the 35-year-old star will face Priscilla Kelly in another first-time-ever match. The event will take place on November 7 in Hartford, CT.

AEW's Danhausen was recently spotted with WWE star Bayley

Danhausen has been a fan-favorite wrestler for a long time. As much as fans love him, he has grown in massive popularity among fellow wrestlers as well. Recently, the AEW star was spotted with the former WWE Women's Champion Bayley at a recently independent wrestling show.

Ad

A few days ago, The Role Model attended a show by Big Time Wrestling, which featured Danhausen. Taking to an Instagram story, the WWE star shared a picture with the fan-favorite following the show.

That picture garnered a lot of attention from the fanbases. Besides, the independent wrestling event also featured several All Elite Wrestling stars, including QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Triple H has given up on these wrestlers - Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications