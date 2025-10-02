Absent AEW star says kissing Adam Cole is his favorite Dynamite moment of all time

A current AEW star revealed kissing the former TNT Champion, Adam Cole, as his favorite moment in Dynamite history. The moment took place a few years back during an entertaining angle on TV.The currently absent AEW star, John Silver disclosed his favorite Dynamite moment involving Adam Cole. Cole made his blockbuster All Elite Wrestling debut at All Out 2021. He then joined The Elite faction alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Cole's first programme in the company happened to be against the Dark Order.Adam Cole and The Young Bucks had a couple of trios matches against John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno of the Dark Order back in November 2021. The All Elite Wrestling' official X handle recently asked 'Which is your favorite Dynamite moment of all time.' John Silver reacted by sharing a GIF in which he and Reynolds are kissing Cole on his cheeks.The moment took place during a great trios match between The Superkliq and Dark Order on Dynamite in November 2021. John Silver and Alex Reynolds kissed Cole on both his cheeks to mock The Young Bucks, who also used to do the same with their partner.A veteran raised concerns over Adam Cole's healthAt All In Texas 2025, Adam Cole had to relinquish his TNT Championship due to a career-threatening injury. He also broke down in tears during an emotional promo on the show. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette voiced concern over Cole's health after his injury:&quot;Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally,&quot; Cornette said.Fans will have to wait and see if Cole will ever return to the squared circle.