Absent AEW star sends condolences to Charlotte Flair following heartbreaking update

The current WWE Champion, Charlotte Flair received a heartfelt message from a currently absent AEW star for her loss. Flair penned down a long message on her recent social media post.The absent AEW star, Deonna Purrazzo has a message for Charlotte Flair. Deonna has not been on All Elite TV since her last match on Dynamite in February. She is active on the Ring of Honor and on the indies as well. On the other hand, Charlotte is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Alexa Bliss.Flair recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she, unfortunately, lost her long-time close friend, Britney Zahn, with a long, heartbreaking message along with some throwback pictures with her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany people from the wrestling community sent their thoughts and prayers to Charlotte on her saddening loss. The absent AEW star, Deonna Purrazzo, also commented on Flair's Instagram post, sending the following message to her:&quot;❤️ so sorry for your loss!&quot;AEW's Deonna Purrazzo commented on Charlotte's Instagram post about losing her friendCharlotte Flair on her future plans and retirement from wrestlingCharlotte Flair is considered one of the greatest women's wrestlers in history, but she is closing in on her 40s now. Speaking on the Nightcap podcast recently, Charlotte said she wants to be a mother but doesn't want the door for her wrestling return to close:&quot;Wrestling's in my blood. I don't know any different. I love it, but I do want to be a mom. But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one offs, and she's 50, looks better than half the roster. Like she's killing it. So I don't think that door will ever close. It's just I do know I want to step away to have children and when that time is,&quot; Flair admitted.Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Queen as she currently holds the WWE Women's Tag titles.