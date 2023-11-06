Absent AEW star sends a message to Kairi Sane after her WWE return at Crown Jewel

Kairi Sane made a fantastic return to WWE at their premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel. While fans were elated, someone who has been in the ring with her was especially happy to see her as well, and posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That wrestler is none other than AEW star Tay Melo. Melo complimented Kairi on her in-ring abilities and revealed that she learned a lot from the Japanese wrestler. Melo is currently out of action, expecting her first child with Sammy Guevara. Kairi also sent a message in reply to Melo.

Kairi Sane made her WWE debut in 2017 and was in NXT, where she captured the NXT Women's Championship in 2018. She also became the longest-reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Asuka. Sane took time away from the company to perform in other promotions before becoming a free agent in March of this year and eventually making her return to WWE at Crown Jewel.

Iyo Sky sends message to Kairi after her Crown Jewel return

While Tay Melo sent a message to Kairi after her return to the Stamford-based promotion, another WWE Superstar who did the same was Iyo Sky. Sky's message was relatively simple.

The Pirate Princess made her dramatic return to WWE and helped Sky retain the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Sane already has an axe to grind with Damage CTRL leader, Bayley, who was responsible for the brutal beat down that took her out of WWE.

All of this, of course, pits each character against one another, making way for a multitude of intense matches for the audience. It remains to be seen which match will be first on Sane's list. But currently, Sky is pretty happy that Kairi has returned.

