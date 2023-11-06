Kairi Sane sends a one word message to pregnant AEW star

Kairi Sane sent a message to a current AEW star who is absent from TV.

Tay Melo first joined AEW in 2020. Since then, she has proven to be a top star, and has competed in some important matches. She has also been involved in an off-screen relationship with another AEW star, Sammy Guevara. The couple recently got married, and are expecting their first child into this world. Tay has since been absent from television, but is still involved in professional wrestling.

Kairi Sane recently made her WWE return to help her friend IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel. The return drew a reaction from fans and critics alike.

Even Tay Melo took to social media to heap praise on WWE's newest superstar. In response, Kairi had one word to say to her.

"TAY," responded Kairi.

Check out her tweet here:

Bayley may not be too happy with Kairi Sane's return

IYO SKY has been a part of Bayley's stable for a year now. Together, The Role Model has helped SKY win, and retain her WWE Women's Championship many times.

At Crown Jewel, Sane appeared and saved Bayley from a vicious assault, before helping SKY win the match. However, Bayley didn't look too happy to see Kairi back in the company as her face was revealed.

She even took to social media to ask Dakota Kai to call her back after she returned to the United States from Saudi Arabia.

".@ImKingKota I’m back in the States from Saudi. Call me back," she posted.

Check out her tweet here:

Her unhappiness could stem from the fact that Bayley took Kairi out in a backstage assault the last time she was on TV. It remains to be seen if Sane harbors any ill feelings towards that assault.

What do you make of Kairi Sane's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

