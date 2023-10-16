Absent AEW star shares a cryptic post ahead of Sting's return on Dynamite

An AEW star has issued a cryptic warning to wrestling legend Sting ahead of the his much-anticipated return to Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Danhausen.

In the latest edition of Collision, it was disclosed that Sting would be making a comeback to Dynamite to address the fans. The Icon was last seen at WrestleDream, where he attempted to save his protégé Darby Allin, but ended up on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown by Christian Cage and his crew.

However, he and Allin were saved by Adam Copeland, who made his debut in AEW, culminating in a handshake between the two Hall of Famers. While the return of Sting was announced, Danhausen, who has been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle since Revolution in March, has reacted to this news.

Taking to Twitter, Danhausen shared a cryptic video reacting to Sting's return, featuring an hourglass on a vintage TV screen.

Checkout his tweet below:

While they have been in the ring together, they were recently spotted at a public appearance in Alabama. Sting, who was present at the event, was seen with Kevin Nash and the Hardcore legend Mick Foley. He was also seen with Ruby Soho and Danhausen.

CM Punk calls AEW star Danhausen a "human garbage"

In a playful social media exchange, CM Punk called the 'Very Nice' human garbage. The exchange unfolded after Danhausen shared an Instagram story featuring Batman and Robin, where he tagged himself as Batman, and CM Punk as Robin.

The former AEW Champion responded to his story by sharing an image of Batman, Robin, and Nightwing, tagging Danhausen as Batman, himself as Robin, and Brody King as Nightwing, and further called Danhausen "human garbage." Check out Punk's Instagram story here.

"Sh*tty Danhausen left Brody King out of his cute picture because he is human garbage, so I added Brody because I am very nice," Punk wrote on his story.

It is widely known amongst the fans that CM Punk and Danhausen are good friends in real life.

