Absent AEW star shares cryptic video ahead of Tony Khan's 'important announcement' on Dynamite

The recent installments of AEW Dynamite were significant in terms of storylines. Sting announcing his retirement, Ric Flair's debut, and many more segments were booked to make Dynamite big. Now, it seems Danhausen might add to that.

Tony Khan has lined up huge matches for this week's episode, too. To top that, he posted on Twitter, saying that he had a major announcement to make.

To this tweet, Danhausen replied with a video wishing Happy Halloween. Since then, fans have wondered if the upcoming announcement is related to the AEW star.

You can take a look at the tweet below:

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil has been absent from AEW TV since March 2023. On the Revolution pay-per-view, Danhausen suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a match.

WCW Veteran Eric Bischoff talked about Tony Khan's gift to Sting on AEW Dynamite

Following Sting's announcement that he will retire on the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, Tony Khan posted on Twitter about a surprise gift to the Icon. The gift was revealed as Ric Flair on the next Dynamite.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff said that not promoting Ric Flair beforehand was the right thing to do.

"I don't think anybody should suggest or interpret the fact that Ric didn't have a big impact, because it was a surprise, and I think it was a well done [surprise]," Bischoff said. "I love surprises, and I think not promoting Ric was the right thing to do. We'll see next week, now that Ric has been established, everyone knows that he's there. Next week, I think we're going to get an indication of added value that Ric Flair brings to 'Dynamite.'" - [H/T WrestlingINC]

Fans are wondering if Danhausen hinted at his return now that he has been absent from the promotion for over seven months now.

What do you think will be Tony Khan's announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

